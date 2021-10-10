MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fall is now in full swing and that means the return of pumpkin patches! Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile had a grand opening of their pumpkin patch Sunday.

Families and friends were on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin and there were plenty of piles to choose from of all shapes and sizes. Conner Tillman was in charge of picking one out for his family. He struggled to hold his pumpkin but when asked why he chose his pumpkin he said, "because it was light".

With a wetter-than-usual Summer, many farmers across the nation struggled with their pumpkin crops. Volunteer coordinator Susan Guillotte said the church is grateful they had a full delivery of pumpkins.

"We're very excited, we're so excited. This is our favorite time of year. It's a lot of work but we're very excited to have the pumpkins," said Susan Guillotte.

Of course, there were plenty of places to take pictures. Many using pumpkins and haystacks as props for the perfect photoshoot.

The Hamlin family got into the Fall spirit making sure they came to the pumpkin patch to find pumpkins to carve into jack o' lanterns for Halloween.

"We just got their Halloween costumes yesterday so we're just putting all the pieces together, obviously the pumpkin patch is a part of that, said Father, David Hamlin, "so we're looking forward to trick or treating later on this month."

The pumpkin patch is open every day this month from 9 a.m. until dusk. There is no entrance fee. Prices of pumpkins vary by size.