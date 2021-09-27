With the change of seasons, you might be hitting the yard and preparing it for the cooler weather, but what exactly should you be doing?

At Bellingrath Gardens work is underway to take advantage of the autumn conditions. Executive director, Todd Lasseigne, said the weather is just right for many plants.

“It’s a great time,” Lasseigne told us. “It’s a cooler time of year but the soil is nice and warm, so the roots grow really quickly and the plants flourish and the blooms start popping after the summer heat."

Fall-Tropical At Bellingrath

You might think it's all fall color right now at Bellingrath, but it's not. You won’t see the perennial fall favorite, the mum or other fall plants just yet. Lasseigne said they don’t put those out yet, because any little bit of heat can make them wilt.

So, you look around the gardens and it's still downright tropical.

“We have red-button gingers which the hummingbirds will go crazy for when the flowers open. Some bromeliads, coleus, tri-color ginger,” Lasseigne showed us. “It’s just a wealth of tropical because we know there’s two plus months before we get a freeze.”

That’s right, you can still plant tropicals even as we head towards October , that's a benefit of our Gulf Coast warmth.

Fall Lawn Care

Now if you simply want to get your grass in shape, Lasseigne told us it will soon be time to cut it back low and plant some winter rye.

“The reason you clip it hard is so that the rye has light coming down to the soil to germinate. We’re starting to get to that season. You can do it later, you can do it in November, but October is better,” Lasseigne said.

Another tip is maybe head out to Bellingrath, snap some pictures, and steal some of their ideas.

They have a bunch of events coming up for fall and Halloween that you can check out at https://bellingrath.org/