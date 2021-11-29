TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) -- We're less than a month away from the most festive holiday of the year. Christmas.

And people of all ages in Tillman’s Corner got a jump start on the most wonderful time of the year with a tree lighting Monday night.

"It’s pretty fun being here together. It feels like a family. Having many people around, having a good time, seeing Santa Claus, and watching the tree light up. It's a pretty fun night".

"It was super fun. I felt like I was the one doing it all. I got to be up there controlling the tree which was really fun".

"It was fun. I'd say a lot of kids were happy".

And the kids weren't the only ones with smiles on their faces.

Hot chocolate and marshmallows were served to those in the cold. Jolly old Saint Nick even brought snow with him here to the south.

"I loved the snow when it first started, and it's been getting a lot better since it started going through".

And before it was all over, every kid got a chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

"A hoverboard and a hoverboard extension".

"I'm getting an Oculus VR headset".

Everyone who attended were also treated to the sounds of carolers and a school band.