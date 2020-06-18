PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- Family and friends were searching part of Prichard on Thursday looking for a missing man who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.
36-year-old Carl Nix Jr vanished 11 days ago.
The searchers went door to door in a neighborhood off St. Stephens Road where Nix was last seen.
They handed out flyers asking anyone with information to give them a call.
“We want to find him and if anyone knows anything please contact us and let us know,” said Rosemary Bailey, a family member. “He’s out here somewhere and no matter what the situation is, how it is we just want him recovered.”
About two dozen people showing up for the search that went through vacant buildings and drainage ditches.
“If this were my brother, I would want the masses to be here as well,” said Kalla Etheredge. “I’m praying that we will have a good outcome.”
Prichard Police were also out helping with the search. Investigators said Nix has some mental issues and is believed to be off his meds.
“We’re hoping for the best and that this will reach out not only here in Mobile, but other places because he’s known to walk and he likes to walk,” Bailey said.
The search started at Golden Avenue where Nix was last seen going into the woods.
The hope is they can find someone who can give them a clue where Nix is.
“We just want to make sure that the family knows something because right now they were getting no answers,” Etheredge said.
The same group is planning to be back out searching at Golden Avenue on Friday at 4pm.
Prichard Police said they hope to get a K-9 to help in the search.
