PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- Family and friends gathered in Prichard Monday night to honor Shemeka Stabler.
“I'm just going to miss my auntie,” one man in attendance said.
The candlelight vigil was held just yards from the place Stabler was found shot on I-165.
“This hit me hard,” a woman said. “I'm going to miss my friend, I love my friend. She didn't deserve none of this. She was too sweet and kind and loving.”
Just weeks before Stabler was killed, she was the lone survivor in a murder suicide. The brother of the shooter is the person police say pulled the trigger on Wednesday killing Stabler. 19-year-old Tremaine Johnson is in jail charged with her murder.
While the accused shooter sits behind bars, family and friends gathered six miles away at the scene to make sure Stabler is not forgotten.
“She was a caring person and she will always help anybody she had a very sweet spirit about her and I will miss my friend,” another person in attendance said.
A GoFundMe has also been created to help her family with funeral costs. You can find the link website here.
