Family and friends of Calvin Jenkins celebrated his life Monday night with a candle light vigil.
Dozens gathered to remember Jenkins and send condolences and love to his family.
Jenkins' mother, 3 children, and sister was there among other family members and friends.
An array of candles lit for Jenkins spelled out "RIH Calvin Love You."
While grieving the loss of her only son, his mother Barbara Jenkins still felt the need to give thanks.
"I just need everybody to just tell God thank you right now," she said to those who were there.
It's a paradoxical idea, giving thanks during one of the hardest periods of your life. Although she's hurting, this woman of faith is strong and unwavering.
"It is a hard pill to swallow. That was my only child but I want to let yall know, God gave his only begotten son and if God can do that, I can do this."
Calvin "Kevin" Jenkins was murdered Monday night at his home on Aba Drive in Saraland. Investigators said they rushed to the home after reports of shots fired and found Jenkins shot to death.
"And God says he's won't put more on us than we can bear. But sometimes I think God thinks I'm a superwoman because this is a hard, this is a hard pill to swallow," Barbara Jenkins said.
The victim's sister, Kirsten Jenkins said her family's strength comes solely from prayer. She remembered her brother, Calvin, as a man of hope, faith, love, and light.
"He was just a warrior and a great person. Just someone that was wonderful to be around. The community loved him. Family loved him," Kirsten Jenkins explained.
Moving forward this family prays for justice and peace. They believe only God can heal these deep and painful wounds.
"If it wasn't for the Lord, I couldn't be standing here. I couldn't because I really just wanna go somewhere and lay out," Barbara Jenkins said.
FOX 10 News reached out to Saraland Police for more information today but we weren't able to speak to them.
If you know anything, call Saraland Police at (251) 675-5331.
