MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department this morning rushed to a mobile home fire on Schillinger Road South.

Firefighters responded to Royal Acres Mobile Home Park around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived they noticed heavy flames from a mobile home.

By around 5 a.m. the fire was under control.

All occupants of the mobile home were able to evacuate, including the family's dog.

The home is a total loss.

An investigation is now underway as to what caused the fire. There’s no word yet on any injuries.