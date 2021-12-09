MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department this morning rushed to a mobile home fire on Schillinger Road South.
Firefighters responded to Royal Acres Mobile Home Park around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived they noticed heavy flames from a mobile home.
By around 5 a.m. the fire was under control.
All occupants of the mobile home were able to evacuate, including the family's dog.
The home is a total loss.
An investigation is now underway as to what caused the fire. There’s no word yet on any injuries.
