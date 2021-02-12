MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends are continuing to seek answers following the disappearance of John Henry Dansby.
They say the now 82-year-old was last seen near the The Grounds at Cody Road and Ziegler Boulevard on October 3, 2019.
Police confirmed that a missing persons report was filed on November 5, 2019.
According to the family, Dansby is known to frequent the Creighton community near Mobile Street.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of John Dansby, please contact the Mobile Police Department.
