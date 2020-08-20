MOBILE, Ala. --Funeral services are being planned for a soldier from Mobile who drowned in Washington Lake.
Authorities say 23 year old Specialist Antonio Scott drowned this past Saturday.
His friends say they were hiking in Mount Rainer National Park when they came across a lake and decided to go swimming. They say he started cramping and they tried to help, but he went under water and did not resurface.
A rescue team located his body two days later.
Specialist Scott graduated from Baker High School in 2015. He enlisted in the Army in 2017. He was a member of the 42nd Military Police Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
A memorial service is being held in Washington next week before his body is brought back to Mobile for his funeral.
The lake where Specialist Scott died is unnamed and his friends and family are trying to change that. They have started a petition to name it "Antonio Lake" in honor of the fallen soldier.
You can sign the petition here.
In addition to signing the petition, you can also write to the park requesting the name change.
The Address is:
Mount Rainier National Park
55210 238th Avenue East
Ashford, WA 98304
attn: Superintendent
