SARALAND, Ala (WALA) – A stretch of Highway 45 in Saraland between Spice Pond and Kushla Mcleod roads will now always be a tough spot for Jimmy Dunn. His son, daughter-in law and 9-month-old granddaughter were killed in a crash in the area.

“I feel like somebody just took my heart and just ripped it out and I still feel that way,” he said.

The deadly head-on wreck happened Sunday night just after 6 PM.

Police say Towanda Ofield was trying to chase down her children's father and run him off the road. That is when she slammed into the Dunn family car killing Jerry and Alexsis Dunn and their child Valerie. All three, innocent victims. Ofield also was killed.

“They loved everybody and do anything he could to help anybody,” said Dianne Dunn, Jerry’s grandmother. “He was just that kind of boy.”

“Their love for each other was really close,” Jimmy said.

“And that baby oh lord,” Dianne said.

The Dunn family says Jerry and Alexsis loved the outdoors, the water and fishing.

While the family begins to grieve the sudden loss of the fun-loving trio, Jimmy blames Ofield … and says this should have never happened.

“If you got quarrels with somebody or some kind of dispute please don’t get on the road,” Jimmy said.

Late tonight, family and friends put up a memorial cross with the names of Jerry, Alexsis and Valerie to serve as a reminder of the loss.

“Somebody asked me a while ago what would I want or did I need anything and I told them what I needed I can’t get back,” Jimmy said.

a GoFundMe has been created to help the Dunn family with funeral expenses. To contribute, click here.

One of Ofield’s family members tells me they want to send their condolences to the Dunn family.