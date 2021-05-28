Police lights tape generic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A robbery suspect remains at large following a robbery Thursday night at a Family Dollar store in Mobile.

Police say that at  9:24 p.m. officers responded to 1354 Navco Road at the Family Dollar for a report of a robbery. 

Detectives discovered a suspect entered the store while armed with a gun and demanded property.  No injuries were reported, and the suspect was last seen heading east on Navco Road.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. 

