MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Chicago Kite will demonstrate their large-scale and trick kites at a family-friendly event in Mobile.
Bring, buy or build a kite and watch it soar with the pros. Go to https://www.chicagokite.com/videos for examples of their show kites.
The April 10-11 weekend festival will feature food trucks, a live DJ and more. Parking is $4, but admission to the event is free.
Kites over Mobile
Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 11, Noon - 5 p.m.
Battleship Memorial Park
