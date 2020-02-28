MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A mother remains hospitalized after she and her two daughters were hit by a driver before last weekend's Mardi Gras parade in Eight Mile.
It was supposed to be a full day of Mardi Gras for Porcha Barnes and her daughters -- 8-year-old Madison and 2-year-old Madelyn.
Having already attended Prichard's parade, and the early parade in Mobile, they were lined up in the 3600 block of St. Stephens Road Saturday afternoon waiting on their third parade of the day in Eight Mile.
"As I was walking -- I was pushing the stroller... I just heard screeeeech," recalled Barnes.
Prichard Police say what Barnes heard was a vehicle trying to avoid a reckless driver.
"I instantly looked back... I did like this. I was like this man can't even stop his damn car. So like that instantly made me think he's gong to hit me... So I told my baby get in front of me because I knew he was going to hit us," said Barnes.
The inevitable -- knocked the toddler out of her stroller -- while Barnes and her 8-year-old took the full impact.
"She was pushed into the car in front of us... And I was pinned in the side of another car in between the car and the truck," said Barnes.
All three were taken to University Hospital -- Barnes reliving the terrifying moments when she arrived at the hospital.
"I kept saying where are my kids. I was asking my sister-in-law -- where are my children... Where are my children. Then when I seen Michelle I was like where are my children -- somebody tell me where are my children at. So the next thing I know... Lord I'm about to cry," recalled Barnes.
Both children would eventually be transferred to USA Children's & Women's hospital. The baby stayed two nights for observation, Madison recovering from a broken femur, hip, and needed plastic surgery to her face.
It's still unclear when Barnes will be discharged. She's got a broken pelvis, fracture above her ankle, back injury, and deep laceration to her leg.
"They said it's going to take me six months, but I will get everything straight. And they were like my baby is going to take time too. But she is doing her normal... She is doing everything she used to do," said Barnes.
Prichard Police say it was an accident and are not charging the driver with anything. Meanwhile, they say the reckless driver kept on going and did not stop.
