A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for 4-year-old King Lyons.

The child was found dead inside his house almost two weeks ago.

Now, the family is searching for answers about what led up to his death.

FOX10 News spoke with both King's father and his aunt who say it's already hard enough preparing to bury him this week.

But not knowing what happened to King is causing more pain.

"I ain't seen him yet cause its hard to believe," King's father Ronald Lyons said. "But when I step into that funeral home I don't know how I'm going to act man. I see my child laying in the cold man."

Purple and white balloons were released at the vigil representing royalty and purity.

Although King was found dead almost two weeks ago, it feels like yesterday for his family.

"It's hard man," his father said. "A four-year-old child man? Take me. Take my life. Don't take my kid life man."

According to Mobile Police, King was in the custody of his caregiver Yolanda Coale.

Coale is charged with aggravated child abuse in connection to his death.

King's Aunt Bethelyn Crawley says they're unsure how he was in her custody.

"My concern is I'm trying to reach out to DHR," Crawley said. "My brother has a lot of relatives with clean records, would have got that baby. They haven't reached out to us once."

King's 9-year-old sister has been charged with assault in connection to his death.

According to court documents, the 9-year-old sister allegedly beat King with a broomstick.

Crawley says they find that hard to believe.

"The little sister wouldn't behave like that. Kids bad, but she never, that baby ain't do that to no four-year-old baby," Crawley said. "And I can bet my life on that because they lived with me for a while."

There are still no charges in the death of King Lyons.

His funeral arrangements will be Friday at The Bright Spot at 11:00 a.m.

The family says it is open to the public.