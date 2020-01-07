SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It's Saraland's first homicide of the year. A man was found dead after he was gunned down at his home Monday night on North Aba Drive.
Family members identified the man as Calvin Jenkins.
Investigators said they responded to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m.
By the time police arrived on the scene, detectives said the victim had already died from gunshot wounds.
Many neighbors told FOX10 News they didn't hear or see the commotion Monday night but woke up to the news Tuesday morning.
"This morning, yea," said Donald Gardener. "Everybody knows about everybody so, we don't bother nobody."
Neighbors said Jenkins was new to the area but seemed nice. Although surprised that it took place so close to home, neighbors like Donald Gardener aren't too frightened by what happened.
"I reckon you would say it was shocking but, it just, just happens," he said. "Not really. I've got a good neighborhood."
Saraland Police Department said they'll release more information when they have it. If you know any information that could help, call Saraland Police at (251) 675-5331
