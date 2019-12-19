According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office there is currently an active shooting investigation underway in Wilmer involving law enforcement.
Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the shooting on Old Moffett Road. They say no officers were injured in the shooting.
Family members say Ann Rylee was shot by members of law enforcement Thursday morning.
