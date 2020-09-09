SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A family member of two of the victims in Tuesday's deadly boating accident in Satsuma has provided their names to FOX10 News.
Michael Benoit was killed in the crash, and Elizabeth Benoit was sent to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Alabama Law Enforcement officials identified the third victim as 63-year-old Donald Sprague, also of Satsuma.
FOX10 News talked with their son, who said his mother is being treated in the trauma intensive care unit at University Hospital. He said he learned Wednesday morning that she started breathing on her own.
Authorities said two boats collided in Bayou Sara south of Gunnison Creek just before noon on Tuesday.
Troopers are continuing their investigation of the accident.
