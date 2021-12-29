PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police tell FOX10 News Maurice Sashington is wanted in a murder that happened on Christmas Eve. They believe on Christmas Eve, Sashington shot and killed Quincy Kemp and critically injured his estranged wife Shanda Sashington.

Family members of Kemp said they don't know Maurice, but said Kemp and Shanda were in a relationship while she was in the process of divorcing the suspect.

"Their divorce is set to be final January the fourth. We want to make that clear. It's not a love quarrel," His sister Alvetia Davis Higgins said.

Christmas day, a day after the shooting, Kemp’s home was set on fire. Family members said the home had been in the family for decades.

Prichard police are investigating the fire but haven’t said Sashington is the one responsible. The family believes they are connected.

“Torched the whole inside. You already killed my brother on Christmas Eve, then you come back on Christmas and burn the house? You have no remorse. You have no heart," His sister Latasha Abrams McCall said.

The family is staying strong. This is the fourth brother they've had to bury. All they want now is justice.

"We're not running. We hope that justice is served for Quincy Kemp. If you know something, say something. If you could help us, we really would appreciate it," Higgins said.

Sashington is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him immediately call police.

Meanwhile, Kemp is set to be laid to rest on Friday. After the shooting we were told Shanda Sashington was critically injured. We’ve had no update on her condition since.