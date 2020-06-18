Family and friends of the teenager killed in a crash is searching for more answers in the death of 19-year-old Amir Zakee Mahdi.
Saraland Police said it happened Thursday morning around 2:30 on Shelton Beach Road Extension in Prichard.
Investigators said this started with a traffic stop after Mahdi allegedly ran a red light at Shell Road and Industrial Parkway in Saraland.
Detectives told FOX 10 News a shift supervisor saw the car and tried to make a stop on Shelton Beach Road Extension. They said the officer made contact with the car but when he got up to it, the driver sped off.
“The officer then had to make his way back to his vehicle in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle fling. However he was unable to locate the vehicle. A short moment later he did come up on the vehicle and it had wrecked out,” Corporal Trent Hemphill, with Saraland Police said.
Family and friends were on the scene of the accident Thursday evening. They told FOX 10 news they found some of the clothes he was wearing and his shoes.
“This is what he had on last night and his underwear are in the tree. So he had to be…all of this had to happen fast and it had to be real fast for all of this to come off. We don’t know where the other shoe at,” Jennifer Beverly, Mahdi's step-mother said.
They remember Mahdi as a kind and fun person. He was a father, sibling, and son.
“Amir was a outgoing person. He always kept a smile on his face. He was funny. He was a outgoing person. He was quiet but he liked to have fun. He was a family person. He loved his kids and now he gone. He has a 4 year old daughter that will never see him,” Beverly explained.
According to police, there was another person in the car who was injured and taken to the hospital.
