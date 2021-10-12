Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A homicide victim's family spoke out today for the first time. James Shinn Jr. was shot and killed on Booker Street in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood Sunday night.

57-year-old Shinn was better known as 'Peachy' by his family.

According to his family, he'd been frequently going to the Trinity Gardens neighborhood for years to remodel a house.

His niece sent FOX 10 these pictures of him from his younger days.

“He was laid back,” said Tiffany Shinn. “He was a very funny guy. He was loving, and everybody loved Peachy.”

Her mother called Sunday night with the news James had been killed, and it was a gut-wrenching moment for the whole family.

She said he was known for being the life of the party and a jokester.

"I would hug him, and he would push me back, and say ‘get off me, get off me.’ I still give him love," she said with a smile.

With this being Mobile's 43rd homicide of the year, the family pleaded for the violence to end.

"Y'all put these guns down,” said Shinn. “Y'all can talk it out. It's crazy. We would like to have justice for Peachy."

Shinn told FOX 10 funeral arrangements are currently in the works.

After reaching out to Mobile Police, there are no suspects yet.