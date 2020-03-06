IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The family of the Irvington woman who was beaten to death with a bat is appealing to the public to help lay her to rest.
Latasha Johnson's family says their main focus is to find the money to give her a proper burial.
"After everything she went through -- she deserves a proper burial," said Tory Roberts, Johnson's sister.
Robert says Johnson was in the process of getting her life back on track. She says it's still hard to believe she's gone.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's detectives -- Johnson's boyfriend Christopher Kern killed her with a baseball bat.
"It was very unexpected. We knew there was violence in the past. We just never thought it would actually come to this -- being this violent and actually murder," said Roberts.
Just 30-years-old -- Johnson leaves behind three children -- two daughters ages 12 and 10 and a three-year-old son. Roberts says it wasn't easy trying to explain what happened.
"In her little boy's case it was both of his parents that were involved in this incident. It's very shocking and confusing for them," said Roberts.
Her unexpected death -- comes less than a year after both of her parents died. The family is now turning to the public for help -- even setting up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.
"Nine months ago both of my parents were diagnosed and passed away from cancer within two weeks of each other and we are just getting over the financial burden of burying them and having everything paid off... Now this happens," said Roberts.
Meanwhile -- Kern was out on bond -- after pleading not guilty to stabbing a man in his sleep in 2018. Now facing a murder charge -- the Mobile County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to revoke his bond.
"It's nothing anybody should ever have to go through - domestic violence is so serious. We kinda asked her to get out of it. But she did love him and that is what is even more sad about it -- someone that she loved and trusted done this to her," said Roberts.
If you would like to help the family out click here for the GoFundMe page.
