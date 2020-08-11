MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The family of the medical school student killed in a crash earlier this month is working with the University of South Alabama to create a scholarship in her memory.
The family of Samantha Thomas confirmed to FOX10 News Tuesday night that they want to have a scholarship in her name to help other students.
Thomas was killed in a crash on the I-65 Service Road on August 1 when the vehicle she was in left the road and rolled over.
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla was driving the car at the time and is now charged with manslaughter for his role in the wreck that killed the medical school student. Court records show Nakhla was “driving at an extreme high rate of speed” and had to swerve to avoid another vehicle.
MPD says Nakhla's blood-alcohol level was found to be above the legal limit at the time of the crash, but they have not released what it was.
