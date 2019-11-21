WILMER, Ala (WALA) -- Disturbing and disgusting allegations against a man accused of killing a teen over a decade ago.
During his bond hearing on Wednesday the DA’s office said Eldee Henage not only killed Nancie “Larie” Cowan, but had sex with her corpse.
Family members are at a loss for words when they heard the new disturbing details.
“I'm numb to it right now,” said Zachary Cowan, Larie’s cousin. “It makes me want to vomit, it makes me extremely angry and it's disgusting.”
Zachary is trying to wrap his head around not just the loss of his cousin who he was extremely close with, but the brutal way investigators believe she was murdered: strangled and left in a shallow grave in Wilmer for more than a decade.
“To make it sadistic and necrophilic,” he said. “It took it to a new level of disgusting, and it hurts.”
Zachary says Nancie, better known as Larie, was turning her life around after she found out she was pregnant. He believes Henage should also face charges for killing the fetus.
“It's just too convenient to say, 'Oh I hear voices, oh I didn't mean too,’” he said. “You meant to do that, and I believe he deserves double murder, capital murder and death row.”
The district attorney's office says charges could be upgraded.
“We didn't want ever to hear the day,” Zachary said. “That's my main goal, that's my only objective I have was that guy go to death row and for her to have a proper burial.”
A GoFundMe has been created by the family to try and raise money for a funeral, if you want to help click here.
