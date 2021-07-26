The family of Russel Marcus Chestang is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading directly to the recovery of the missing man, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Chestang was last seen at The Barn, at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, on May 28 around 5:30 to 6 p.m. He was last seen wearing a "Reed's Tree Service" t-shirt with cut-off sleeves, blue jeans, work boots and carrying a blue/black backpack.
He has two tattoos -- one of a marijuana leaf and the other an Alabama "A."
Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chestang is asked to call 251-574-8633 or go to the MCSO website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.