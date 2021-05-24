MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The search intensifies for missing Mobile man, Richard Horn. He was last seen a month ago. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined in on the push to find him.

Horn's family told FOX10 News they are desperate to find him.

"It's got me pure sick to my stomach. Something's got to give. We've got to find him," said Horn's sister, Vicki Gray.

It's been a long four weeks for Gray. Her brother Rick, as she calls him, has been missing since April 26th. He was last seen on Howell's Ferry Rd in Mobile County.

Gray said her brother suffers from a mental condition that could impair his judgement but it's not like him to run away for this long.

Gray said, "If he's got too far away, or if he's hiding and needs help, he won't know how to contact anybody. He's not harmful. He won't harm anybody. He's just frightened. he's scared."

Gray said she tried to get her brother help through a local mental health facility but they were all out of room. He ran away shortly after that.

Geaux Rescue, a local volunteer search and rescue team joined in the search for Horn. Lamar Advertising of Mobile donated the billboard space with his picture on it on Airport and Schillinger and Horn's family is offering $500 for anyone who can help find him.

The state has issued an emergency missing person alert for the 57-year-old, too.

Gray is begging anyone who lives past Schillinger, in west Mobile, to check their ring doorbell cameras for any sightings of her brother and to join the search if they can.

"If he's hiding, he's not gonna come out on his own. It's been a month. He's not going to be seen on purpose and so I just need people to look in the woods, search in abandoned houses around them," said Gray.

If you've seen Gray, don't approach him. Call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.