There are still more questions than answers surrounding the death of 27-year-old Gabby Young.

Young died Saturday after she spent more than a month in the hospital.

Young's family believes she was thrown from a truck after being involved in an incident with the driver.

That incident happened back on August 12, as Young was found lying in the middle of an intersection off Swedetown and Nan Gray Davis Road.

Her brother, Wes Coffman, says the driver is someone she recently just entered into a relationship with.

While the family is still shaken up, Coffman believes she was thrown from the truck.

"It's obvious now that foul play was involved and everything along the lines of that," Coffman said.

The Mobile Police Department hasn't reached that conclusion yet.

MPD did release the following statement on Monday surrounding her case:

The Mobile Police Department Police Department reports detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Gabrielle Young. The victim remained in the hospital until she succumbed to her injuries on September 11, 2021. Currently, we are awaiting the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death. However, we are continuing to gather evidence, and detectives are requesting the help of the public. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

The driver has lawyered up but hasn't spoken to detectives yet.

No charges have been filed.

Coffman is hoping his sister can receive the justice she deserves, but don't have much information from police at this time.

"I wish we knew more about what was going on behind the scenes as far as the investigation goes...they're still not giving me any answers as far as what's leading them to on their end to tell us that," Coffman said. "They're keeping it pretty tight lipped themselves."

Coffman says they are still in the process of planning her funeral, and when that information becomes available it will be open to the public.