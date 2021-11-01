iHeartRadio Music Festival

Walker Hayes performs on the first night of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Mobile's Walker Hayes is coming back to his hometown for a concert at the Saenger Theater on February 17.

The country music star topped the charts this summer with his Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like.” The song has been in the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for the past eight weeks.

"Fancy Like" is also a huge hit on TikTok and can also be heard in Applebee’s commercials.

This Applebee's dessert got a shout-out in a popular song. Now the chain is bringing it back

Hayes currently lives in Nashville but grew up in Mobile and attended St. Paul's Episcopal School.

The "Fancy Like Tour" comes to the Saenger on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 5, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.