Mobile's Walker Hayes is coming back to his hometown for a concert at the Saenger Theater on February 17.

The country music star topped the charts this summer with his Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like.” The song has been in the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for the past eight weeks.

"Fancy Like" is also a huge hit on TikTok and can also be heard in Applebee’s commercials.

Hayes currently lives in Nashville but grew up in Mobile and attended St. Paul's Episcopal School.

The "Fancy Like Tour" comes to the Saenger on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 5, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.