MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- The Babe Ruth Baseball World Series got underway in mobile Friday afternoon with a homerun derby. And as the crowd increased, the temperatures did as well with the heat index making it into the triple digits.

“We tried to stay in the shade most of the day. We got a good breeze coming through, but we’re bringing our water and staying hydrated,” said parent Tara Qualls.

And staying hydrated was the theme. Not just for the players on the field, but for the parents in the stands.

“We know the kids are going to be hot. It’s going to be miserable for the fans, but more for the players of course. But stay hydrated, stay in the shade as much as possible. Fortunately, we can get some breeze and that can help knock it down some,” said parent Jeremy Morgan.

And home run champ Nolan Self from Missouri found his own way to cool off as his team prepares for the tournament.

“We had our practice today and I sweat a lot. If you’re here, you know it’s hot. Even in Missouri we have hot days. A lot of hot and humid days. So we get our fair share,” Self said.

Games will begin Saturday morning at Hank Aaron Stadium and will continue until the championship game on August 7th. Tickets are 10 dollars each day. Kids 10 and under get in free.