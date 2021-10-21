THEODORE, ALA. (WALA)- B.C. Rain and Faith Academy duked it out on the gridiron Thursday night, Theodore's gridiron.

The game between the Red Raiders and Rams was originally scheduled for Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but school leaders changed the location after five people were shot at Ladd last Friday.

In light of that violence, security outside CA Douglas Field in Theodore was in full force.

About half a dozen Mobile Police units had their blue lights on in the parking lot. Metal detectors were up and running with King Security guards manning them. A clear bag only policy was strictly enforced and MPD officers were at every turn, manning the entrance, on the field and in the stands.

Fans that FOX10 News talked with were thankful the game was moved from Ladd to Theodore.

One fan said, "They have plenty of security here right now and they're having folks empty their pockets out, and doing the scan so I personally feel safe and feel safe for my family to be here."

Another woman said, "I'm very appreciative of the game moving here because I'm here to participate. My grandson, he's on the homecoming court for B.C. Rain."

One man said, "Oh yes, I feel real safe."

One woman who didn't want to go on camera, said she knows one of the victims who was shot at Ladd and said it wasn't the stadium that caused the violence, instead, it was the shooter.