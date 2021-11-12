Thirty-thousand fans packed out the fairgrounds Friday for one of Mobile's biggest shows.
Morgan Wallen is expected to take the stage around 9:00 Friday night, and fans already describe it as a traffic nightmare.
"Oh traffic's going to be a nightmare but what do you expect when Morgan Wallen comes to town," concert goer Cullen Wilson said.
Wilson says he came out early that morning to beat the traffic.
"With all the stuff on Facebook and the hype about how packed it was gonna be, we just got here early just to beat the crowd and its a perfect day for it," Wilson said.
Throughout social media, posts were warning drivers of the expected delays.
Mobile Police Department released a statement saying they will be assisting with traffic to ensure everyone arrives at their destination, and residents are asked to be patient.
Mobile County Public Schools also alerted parents some buses may be delayed arriving at afternoon stops due to the congestion.
Dear MCPSS Parents: With 30,000 people expected to attend a concert at The Grounds this evening, traffic in west Mobile is expected to be heavy. Please be patient as some of our buses may be delayed arriving at afternoon stops due to traffic congestion. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/IKbsJLZb8A— MobilePublicSchools (@MobilePublicSch) November 12, 2021
Wallen fan Julia Terril says she and her friends arrived hours ahead of the concert.
"We got here as early as possible. We got here at six because we heard that it was gonna be like 30,000," Terril said. "And we wanted to make it here early to beat the line."
With those tens of thousands of people expected to be all in one place, fans say they didn't have any worries about their safety.
"It's hyped up from the Astroworld stuff, but I think Mobile will handle how it needs to handle," Wilson said. "And it's gonna be a fun night and everything's gonna go good."
Terril expressed those same feelings.
"I'm hoping that nobody will get too crazy with them, its just Morgan Wallen," Terril said. "We're all here for a good time. As long as you can hear the music what's the problem."
Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue will be out controlling the traffic and security.
