MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities are working a major accident on U.S. 90 / Cochrane Causeway late this morning.
The Mobile Police Department confirms one person died in the accident.
This is near the 35 mile marker. All travel lanes were blocked before 11 a.m. as emergency crews work the scene.
Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.
