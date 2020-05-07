Law enforcement officials say a fatal crash occurred in Jackson County in Mississippi early Thursday after a police pursuit that began in Alabama's Mobile County.
As of 8:30 a.m., one lane of Highway 614, west of Stateline Road and east of Frank Snell Road, was open to traffic.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department earlier said the highway had been completely shut down.
The department said that about 6 a.m. a fatality occurred after the pursuit.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jackson County Deputies were on the scene, along Mobile Police Department officers.
This is a developing story.
