SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A fatal crash shut down travel in both directions on Celeste Road between Radcliff Road and Lafitte Road this morning.

It happened before 6:30 a.m.

The fatality was confirmed with a Saraland fire official, and more information is expected from the Saraland Police Department.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

