Fatal watercraft accident claims one life, injures another

Officials responded to reports of an accident involving a watercraft being struck by a boat Friday, April 24.
They say the accident happened about a mile out in the Bay, between Dog River and Gaillard Island.
According to Alabama Marine Patrol, a man was riding on the back of a watercraft around 5:30 p.m. when they say, for unknown reasons, the driver stopped.
Officials say the boat, which had been trailing behind the watercraft, ran over them, killing the man and injuring the driver, a woman.
They say the female's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No one on the boat was injured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The accident remains under investigation.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.