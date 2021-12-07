The family of a 9-year-old boy shot by a stray bullet last week says he still remains in the hospital.

The victim's father, Cosmo Comiskey, says his son has been in back-to-back surgeries but that his recovery is going well.

Now, the family is focusing on that recovery not only physically but emotionally.

"My son really does want to find the people who did this to him you know, Comiskey said. "One of his biggest questions he has is just why? Why was I shot?"

It's been a long and stressful four days for this family as they all come together after that tragedy last week.

"This was gun violence. This was somebody, a criminal, shooting up the house next door to us and the stray bullet injuring my son," Comiskey said.

That stray bullet struck the 9-year-old on Dobbs Avenue while he was sitting in his living room.

The father says something so quickly is going to affect his son for years, and the things that he loves.

"With the nerve repair it could take several years for him to get full functionality back," Comiskey said. "He plays the cello now, he loves Minecraft, he was the goalie in soccer. And now he's got this arm injury that could impact all of that."

Other recent shootings involving children in Mobile have left parents in this same position.

This father hopes no one else will have to endure it.

"Definitely want everyone to think if you're thinking about going shooting up somebody's house to think about the consequences to collateral damage," Comiskey pleaded. "To the people around there that you can hurt or injure or kill...just don't do it, don't do it."

The father says depending on his son's recovery he could be getting out the hospital and going home in the next few days.

But they won't be returning back to the same home as they've already begun the process of moving.

An anonymous $10,000 reward is being offered for any information.