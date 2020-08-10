The FBI and the Better Business Bureau are warning about new online scams during the pandemic.
Mobile BBB Vice-President Monde Donaldson said there's a lot to look out for with so many scammers out there on the prowl, getting more and more creative.
“We are seeing so many scams right now. We are seeing masks scams, brushing scams, just you name it, we are seeing it," Donaldson said.
The brushing scam happens when people receive unordered supplies. Other scams include people receiving face masks instead of what they actually ordered.
A document released by the FBI said this about some of the complaints,
"According to complaints received by the FBI, an increasing number of victims have not received items they purchased from websites offering low prices on items such as gym equipment, small appliances, tools and furniture. Victims reported they were led to these websites via ads on social media platforms or while searching for specific items on online search engines’ “shopping” pages. Victims purchased items from these websites because prices were consistently lower than those offered by other online retail stores."
"What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to bait you to get your address and sometimes they’re even putting on Facebook like reviews, they’re using your name and reviewing their products,” Donaldson explained.
Donaldson said it's best to do your research before purchasing items online.
“So what we tell people is to check out things go back to the website of the real company," she said. “Go type the name of the company and type reports, scans, or reviews and look for some signs yourself look for the red flags yourself.”
Donaldson encourages using a credit card when buying items online, as opposed to a debit card or an online banking agency like Venmo or Cashapp. She said your chances of getting a refund are better.
If you're a victim of this, the BBB encourages you to report it through its Scam Tracker, contact the FBI, and the FTC.
To see the FBI's full report, click here.
