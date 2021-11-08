The Mobile office of the FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a string of arsons.

Those fires were set at four Walmart stores; two in Mobile and two on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The latest security camera images comes from the Daphne Walmart.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the person in the photos. They were taken in the May-June 2021 timeframe.

While the FBI won’t elaborate how the person in the pictures is connected to the string of arsons or what raises suspicions about him at the Daphne store, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Mobile office of the FBI, Mark Sabol said he is a person of interest.

“We believe that individual has information pertinent to the arson investigation, so we’d also like to take this moment to remind the public that we do have a reward of twenty-five-hundred dollars for information leading to the arrest of the individual involved in these arsons,” Sabol said.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Crimes Stoppers is offering an additional $7,500 reward.

It’s an FBI investigation that’s been going on for several months. It started after four Walmart stores were hit over a two-week period in late May and early June. Investigators believe the stores in Gulf Port, Biloxi, Rangeline Road and the Beltline were targeted by different suspects, but still related.

“We have a number of individuals at different Walmarts that we have images of and so, I’ll just leave it at that…that we have multiple individuals,” Sabol explained. “We believe these crimes are related…through a group of individuals.”

Sabol wouldn’t elaborate on what kind of group the suspects may be part of but said their investigation hasn’t slowed down.

“We can’t get too far into our tactics and how we’re looking at this. Our eyes are open to any type of individuals or groups that are involved in this, but it is unique,” said Sabol. “It’s not something we’ve seen very often and so, we’re looking very, very hard at this case.”

If you think you recognize the person from the pictures in Daphne or any of the other suspects, contact the Mobile office of the FBI.