MOBILE, Ala. --According to FBI Mobile, they are offering a $2500 reward each for information leading to the to the location and identity of the people involved in the Walmart fires on Beltline road and Tilmans Corner in Mobile, and also the fire at the Walmart in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Please call 251-438-3674 with any information.

On May 28, Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the Walmart located 5245 Rangeline Road for a report of a fire inside of the store.

Upon arrival officers and firefighters discovered an active fire inside of the store and it was extinguished without any injuries.

Investigators with Mobile Fire Rescue began to investigate the incident.

Fire Investigators believe that the fire was started by use of an accelerant and that multiple people are involved in this incident.

They have also confirmed that this incident was connected to the fire at the Walmart on 101 East I-65 Service Road that happened this past Thursday.

Gulfport firefighters on Friday responded to a pair of fires set inside a Wal-Mart, and police told FOX10 News they believe the arson is connected to a pair of fires in Mobile last week.

The Gulfport Police Department questioned three people and reviewed security footage but have not made any arrests.

Jason DuCré, a police spokesman, told FOX10 News that investigators believe the people responsible for the arson on U.S. 49 are the same people who set fires in Wal-Mart stores in Mobile. Police released a pair of images from surveillance cameras.