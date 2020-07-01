Star Motel FBI

FBI agents are investigating at the Star Motel in Prichard, Ala., on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2010.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- FBI agents were on two scenes Wednesday, investigating at a motel in Prichard and a hotel in Tillman's Corner.

Agents were investigating at the Star Motel in Prichard and at the Regency Inn Motel in Tillman's Corner, according to a representative of the bureau.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

