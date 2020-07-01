PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- FBI agents were on two scenes Wednesday, investigating at a motel in Prichard and a hotel in Tillman's Corner.
Agents were investigating at the Star Motel in Prichard and at the Regency Inn Motel in Tillman's Corner, according to a representative of the bureau.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.