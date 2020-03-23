MOBILE, Ala. -- The FBI says scammers are tricking people into giving them personal information during the pandemic. And that information is the key to stealing money from you.
Mobile's division of the FBI sent out these tips to protect yourself:
1. Don't open email attachments or links from someone you don't know.
2. Always make sure the information you get is coming from a legitimate source, like the CDC or FEMA.
3. Never give away your login information or financial data to an unfamiliar online source.
If you think you have been hit by a scammer, report it to www.ic3.gov.
