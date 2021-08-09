MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Amtrak has the go-ahead from a federal agency to restore passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans.
CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway were fighting the plan, but the Surface Transportation Board's decision will let Amtrak work toward gaining access to freight lines for its passenger trains.
There hasn't been a passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks and equipment.
If all goes as planned, passenger train service on the Gulf Coast could begin in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.