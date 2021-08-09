MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Amtrak has the go-ahead from a federal agency to restore passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans.

CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway were fighting the plan, but the Surface Transportation Board's decision will let Amtrak work toward gaining access to freight lines for its passenger trains.

There hasn't been a passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks and equipment.

If all goes as planned, passenger train service on the Gulf Coast could begin in January.