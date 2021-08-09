Amtrak

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Amtrak has the go-ahead from a federal agency to restore passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans.

Amtrak's long-range plan would add new routes across South

CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway were fighting the plan, but the Surface Transportation Board's decision will let Amtrak work toward gaining access to freight lines for its passenger trains.

There hasn't been a passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks and equipment.

Biden administration urges restoration of Amtrak service to Mobile

If all goes as planned, passenger train service on the Gulf Coast could begin in January.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.