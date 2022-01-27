MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The latest defendant ensnared in an expanding unemployment fraud conspiracy investigation pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday.

A federal grand jury issued an indictment in July naming three defendants. Since then, a pair of updated indictments added two additional defendants. Authorities arrested Ayodele Elijah Abolarinwa earlier this month, and the defendant pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Mobile to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A fifth defendant, Abiodun Ogungbenle, remains at large.

Those two defendants, along with Kamoru Temitope Adebaryo, Evelyn Green and Temitope Majekodunmi stand accused of conspiring to defraud unemployment systems across the country using a computer server located in Brewton.

The indictment alleges that Adebayo illegally accessed the server and then created fraudulent unemployment claims, using personal identifying information of other people. By using the server, he was able to conceal the Internet Protocol addresses of computers he was using to carry out the scheme, according to the allegations.

The indictment accuses Adebayo of creating and managing bank accounts in the United States, often using the addresses of co-defendants. He stands accused of using Green’s address in South Carolina, in particular, to open many accounts.

Green received many debit cards allowing her to access funds fraudulently obtained by Adebayo, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that Ogungbenele relayed instructions from Adebayo to Green about how much money to withdraw, from which accounts and where to send the money. Green then sent money to Majekodunmi and Abolarinwa, the indictment alleges. In addition, authorities allege that Abolarinwa and Adebayo sent money to a foreign bank account associated with Ogungbenle.

Money from the fraudulent unemployment claims was used to make purchases, such as airline tickets from Majekodunmi, according to the indictment.

Items purchased with fraudulently obtained funds went to Green, who the shipped them to Majekodunmi in the United States. Majekodunmi then shipped items internationally to Adebayo. In addition, the indictment alleges, Green sent some items to someone identified as “C.A.” who lived less than 2 miles from Adebayo.

In addition to the fraud charges, the updated indictment accuses Adebayo of accessing the Brewton server and deleting files and browsing history in an attempt to destroy evidence. That occurred on July 14, a week after the charges became public.

Ogungbenele stands accused of trying to obstruct justice by offering incentives to Green and making threats to her after her arrest. He stands accused of sending several messages to her from a foreign country over the course of a little more than a month last summer.

“You are wicked and we have plan for you too and we know you are stubborn but by the time you find out what the plan is you will be the one beg us here,” reads one message from September.

In another message, Ogungbenele threatens to get Green’s family members arrested, the indictment alleges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine “Kit” Nelson set Abolarinwa’s trail for April.