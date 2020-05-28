GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) – An uncertified group home where law enforcement authorities alleged six veterans suffered abuse and neglect got federal funds, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
How much taxpayer money was involved is unclear, according to investigators, who made the revelation shortly after making a second arrest in the case.
Tilena Kim Owens, 49, now joins husband Donny Owens in Mobile County Metro Jail. Both stand accused of elder abuse and neglect. A judge on Thursday set bond for Donny Owens at $30,000 and set his arraignment for June 8. Tilena Owens also had a $30,000 bond amount. Both bonded out late Thursday afternoon.
The couple operated the group home on Lakeland Drive Extension as Square One Life Management. Records from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office show that Tilena Owens registered the company as a limited liability corporation in June 2017. It lists no other company officers, and simply states “other” for the description of the type of business.
Court records show that Donny Owens has a minor criminal history. Police arrested him in 1995 on misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges. But a Mobile County prosecutor later dismissed those charges.
In 2014, he faced a criminal mischief charge after a Washington County couple accused him of ripping up fence posts on their property. Prosecutors dropped the charge after he agreed to pay $100 in restitution.
That April 2014 incident stemmed from a dispute property border dispute in St. Stephens. The complainant wrote in an affidavit that she earlier had confronted Owens’ wife, who insisted that she had power of attorney for her father and that he owned the property.
“We had the property surveyed because we are enlarging our goat pen up to the easement,” the complainant wrote. “Our goats need the space.”
Updated at 5:43 p.m. and 5:49 p.m. to update the defendant’s bond status.
