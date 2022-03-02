MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The federal government making a major investment in Mobile and the new downtown terminal at Brookley Field.

“I think from Washington they see the advantage of having that opportunity in Mobile to really take advantage of our geographical location,” said Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarding $100-million to the Alabama State Port Authority and the Mobile Airport Authority. The goal to help improve logistic capabilities in South Alabama.

$62-million of it will help build a new international airline terminal near Downtown Mobile with cargo capabilities.

“By supporting those functions, we can then tie into the class 1 railroad system, the deep-water port with the Port of Mobile, our interstates that are located close by,” Curry said.

The money is great news for Curry, he says they want to build the $250-million project debt-free. So far, more than $90-million has already been identified.

“The reason we want to build the terminal debt-free is that it will cost less for the airlines to operate therefore we hope that it will reduce fares, create more direct flights and more competition at the airport,” he said.

The Port of Mobile will get $38-million of the grant. The money will be used for infrastructure improvements as it comes off of an unprecedented year of growth in 2021.

Curry believes this money will have a huge impact.

“With an airport and a port working together this has international impact because it may change the way that some companies decide they want to move goods,” he said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement praising the grant decision and says it will create a lot of jobs.