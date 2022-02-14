MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal judge has rejected claims that the federal government violated an accused drug dealer’s right to a speedy trial by waiting too long to arrest him.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose denied the motion to dismiss the charges in a one-page order. She wrote that she was adopting the arguments made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in opposition to the motion.

As a result, Alandus Reshun Davison will face trial on March 7 as originally scheduled.

Davison is one of 16 people charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine as part of a multimillion-dollar Gulf Coast drug ring headed up by Darrin Jamark “D.D.” Southall, who also is a “person of interest” in the killing of a retired couple in the Happy Hill community last year.

The defense had argued that Davison was at large since the April 2021 indictment not because he was on the run but because law enforcement officials failed to make a timely effort to contact him. That delay, the defense maintained, caused an unconstitutional gap between indictment and trial.