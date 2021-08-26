MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal judge on Thursday threw out the case against the father of a Mobile doctor and dismissed several counts against the physician in a trial involving allegations of illegal pain prescriptions.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock made the ruling after prosecutors had finished presenting their case against Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia and Leroy Ray Dotson. The judge ruled prosecutors had not presented sufficient evidence to send any of the charges against Dotson to the jury.

Those counts were conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Before the trial, the judge already had thrown out health care fraud charges against both defendants.

The ruling means that Dotson now is acquitted of all criminal wrongdoing.

The jury on Friday will hear closing arguments on the remaining charges against Maltbia. The judge on Thursday threw out the conspiracy count against her, along with possession count arising from a video undercover sting.

After hearing arguments from the lawyers, jurors will consider 15 possession counts.

Prosecutors have accused Maltbia of writing OxyContin prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose. Prosecutors also alleged that she provided the drugs outside the usual course of professional practice.

Maltbia has not prescribed medicine since 2019, when she voluntarily surrendered her Alabama Controlled Substance certificate. Her attorney, Dennis Knizley, previously has told FOX10 News that his client intends to try to get the license back if she is found not guilty.