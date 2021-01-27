MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal jury has convicted a Bayou La Batre man of two robbery counts and firearms offenses.
A U.S. District Court jury heard evidence this week against En Chim, 32, on charges that he held up a pair of businesses. The robberies occurred without two weeks of each other in Bayou La Batre in 2018 – one at a Value Express store on Nov. 15 of that year and another at a Subway sandwich shop on Nov. 24.
Prosecutors also alleged that Chim participated in a robbery not charged in the indictment, the hold-up of a Bayou La Batre Chevron station.
According to evidence presented at the trial, Chim was dressed in a hooded jacket when he approached the Value Express store, burst through the front door and pointed a silver pistol at the clerk. A “bagman” dressed in a mask from the movie “Scream” then stuffed cash into a bag and grabbed a carton of cigarettes, according to surveillance footage.
According to testimony, the Subway robbery was similar: A man in a hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant and ordered an employee at gunpoint to unlock the back door. Then, the man in a “Scream” mask filled a bag with cash.
The jury convicted Chim on all five counts – two counts robbery, two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a violent firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer scheduled Chim’s sentencing for April 29. He faces 15 years to life in prison.
