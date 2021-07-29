MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors on Thursday served notice they intend to seek sentencing enhancement for a man accused over running a large-scale drug network along the Gulf Coast.

The enhancement is based on a previous drug conviction, in 2003, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine. If convicted in the current case, defendant Darrin Jamark Southall would face a longer sentence.

Mobile police also have named Southall a “person of interest” in the killing of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents in Happy Hill. He has not been charged.

Prosecutors on Thursday also indicated they intend to seek the same enhancement for co-defendant Jason Ryan McDuffie, based on 2013 conviction on a charge of possession with intent to distributed cocaine.

The trial is scheduled for October.