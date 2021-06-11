MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors plan to call as many as 50 witnesses at the trial of a man accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder, according to a document filed in court Friday.

Marco Antonio Perez stands charged with receiving a firearm while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness, according to prosecutors, was Tuder.

Perez also faces a capital murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Perez’s federal trial had been scheduled for next month, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Sonja Bivins on Friday granted a defense request to postpone it until the September trial term. The defense had asked for a delay because of the complexity of the case and the large volume of evidence to review.

In her written order, Bivins also referenced the possibility that a plea deal might be worked out among the defense, federal prosecutors and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors on Friday asked the judge to set a specific date for the trial as soon as possible to give Tuder’s family and witnesses sufficient time to make arrangements to be in Mobile. In that same filing, prosecutors also detailed that lawyers expect the trial to last two weeks. Prosecutors said they intend to call about 50 witnesses, including:

n Civilian fact witnesses, some of whom knew Perez and some of whom were either victims of or witnesses to the defendant’s criminal activity.

n Members of various law enforcement organizations ranging from Mobile and Hoover to Sand Rosa, Florida. Agents form the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also likely will testify, along with members of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, according to the document.

n Doctors and other personnel from Providence Hospital.

n Expert witnesses, including a medical examiner and a forensic scientist who is an expert in firearms examination.

Prosecutors indicated that they also may call one or more members of Tuder’s family.

Tuder died in January 2019 at the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road in west Mobile. Authorities have said Tuder, who was in plain clothes, was trying to arrest Perez at the time. Perez was wanted by Mobile police and federal law enforcement authorities.

Perez’s lawyers maintain that their client did not realize Tuder was a police officer and was acting in self-defense. They have asked that the murder charge in state court be dismissed under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law. A judge has not yet ruled on that issue.