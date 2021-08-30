MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The former owners of a Chinese restaurant on Airport Boulevard conspired to harbor illegal immigrants working at the business, putting them up at two houses in the city, and lied on CARES Act loan applications, federal prosecutors allege.

One of the defendants, Yan Jiao Zhuo, made an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court. A magistrate judge allowed her to be released from jail pending trial.

An indictment issued this month in U.S. District Court alleges that the criminal conspiracy went on as least January 2014 to this June. A criminal complaint indicates that law enforcement authorities received tips about unauthorized workers as early as 2009.

The defendants are affiliated with China Super Buffet. According to the indictment, they put the Hispanic illegal immigrants in a house on Newport Drive West and another home on San Juan Drive.

The remaining defendants all are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud:

Zheng Kong Zheng, who owned the property where the restaurant was located. He also owned the house on Newport Drive West, along with his wife, De Yun Wang, who also has been charged.

Zheng’s sister, Kong Mei Zheng, who is listed as the restaurant’s president. She also owned the house on San Juna Drive.

Zheng Guo Zheng, who owned the restaurant and was listed as its chief executive officer.

They are scheduled to be arraigned next week. An attorney for the four did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants used a white 2011 GMC van to transport the illegal immigrant workers between the houses and the restaurant. Court records indicate that law enforcement officers stopped the van on several occasions but that the defendants continued harboring illegal immigrants.

At various times, according to the indictment, they conducted financial transactions to disguise the unlawful enterprise – paying them in cash under the table to conceal the employment of unauthorized workers.

The indictment lists four such transactions:

A $110,008 withdrawal in January 2015 by defendant Kong Mei Zheng from a Regions Bank account held by Asia Super Buffet to a cashier’s check made payable to herself.

A $110,000 wire transfer in March 2016 from the Regions Bank Asia Super Buffet account to defendant Zheng Kong Zhen’s personal account at PNC Bank.

A $11,718.90 wire transfer in August 2016 from defendant De Yun Wang’s persona BBVA Compass Bank account to an Iberia Bank account held by Gasdick Stanton Early.

A $10,000 wire transfer in October 2019 from the Asia Super Buffet account to a Regions account held by Zheng China Super Buffet.

Beginning in April of last year, the defendants applied for government assistance under three different programs created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.

On each of those applications, the indictment alleges, the defendants falsely stated that the business had not engaged in illegal activity. The criminal complaint alleges that the four defendants also did not work at the restaurant in 2019 and 2020, and therefore were not eligible for payroll checks. They left the Mobile area in 2018, the document states.

The government in June 2020 approved Zheng Guo Zhen’s application for $9,100 from the Paycheck Protection Act and an additional $23,551 from the program in March of this year. But the indictment alleges that instead of using those funds for payroll expenses, the defendants used them to pay utilities and insurance for the restaurant, as well as two houses where the illegal immigrant employees were living.

In May, the according to the indictment, the restaurant received $412,656 from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Prosecutors also allege that the defendants in April and June applied for assistance under the Economic Injury Disaster Loam Program. The status was changed to “not interested” after the applicant failed to respond to correspondence from the Small Business Administration.

Each count carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, although the actual prison like likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines. In addition to the criminal counts, prosecutors are seeking a court order to seize a large amount of property, including nine bank accounts, four safe deposit boxes, the houses on Newport Drive West and San Juan Drive, and 10 other properties spread across Florida, Michigan and New York.